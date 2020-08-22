State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.06 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,205. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

