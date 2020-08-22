State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after buying an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

