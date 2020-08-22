State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,469 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $26,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

