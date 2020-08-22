State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,579 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $24,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

