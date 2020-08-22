State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $4,065,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 64.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

