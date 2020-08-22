State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,672 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $25,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,035 shares of company stock worth $299,442. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

