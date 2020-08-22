Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

