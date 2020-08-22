Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

SPRO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of SPRO opened at $12.86 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $278.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

