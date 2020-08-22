SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $348.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

