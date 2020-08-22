Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SONA. Stephens initiated coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $210.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

