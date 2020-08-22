Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ SONO opened at $13.78 on Friday. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $394,678.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,951.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Fund L.P. Kkr sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,070,611 shares of company stock valued at $183,310,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 85,243 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after buying an additional 357,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sonos by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.