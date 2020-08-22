Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SNOA stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.