Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Soliton alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

SOLY stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $146.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.01.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc purchased 120,481 shares of Soliton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Soliton by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Soliton by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Soliton by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Soliton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.