Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sol Gel Technologies.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $8.00 on Monday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 927,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.