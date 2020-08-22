SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

Shares of SFTBY stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

