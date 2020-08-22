SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.56. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

