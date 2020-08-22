Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Up 29.9% in July

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SKYS opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sky Solar has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

