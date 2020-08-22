Sims Metal Management Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sims Metal Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.39 per share for the year.

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sims Metal Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.49. Sims Metal Management has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.