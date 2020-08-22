Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,441 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.25% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,587,913 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 345,960 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $4,298,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $3,577,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

