Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.65

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.65 and traded as high as $140.40. Siemens shares last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 808 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Siemens by 13.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Siemens in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Siemens in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

