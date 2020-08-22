Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.24 ($147.34).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €115.94 ($136.40) on Thursday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($156.93). The business has a fifty day moving average of €112.09 and a 200-day moving average of €96.68.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

