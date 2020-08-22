Short Interest in Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Declines By 29.8%

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Zulu Holdings Llc purchased 822,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,867.52. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZMTP stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zoom Telephonics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -0.07.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.31%.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

