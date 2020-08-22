Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Increases By 24.5%

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.49 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.