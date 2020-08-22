Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Decreases By 21.6%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 339,083 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $667,993.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 7,575,759 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500,002.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

