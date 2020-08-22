Short Interest in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Decreases By 17.5%

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,030,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $517,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,961.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,567. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 59.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 985,681 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 75.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after acquiring an additional 263,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,534,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,290,000 after acquiring an additional 198,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

