Short Interest in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expands By 20.3%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 87.5% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

