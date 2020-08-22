Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Increases By 67.8%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NXR stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 57.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 61,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 37.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

