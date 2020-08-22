Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Decreases By 31.5%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2,857.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $318,000.

AAXJ opened at $76.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $77.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

