Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Decreases By 38.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 19,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 802,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,823.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 528,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 510,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,679,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5,723.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares in the last quarter.

