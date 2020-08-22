Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expands By 63.5%

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 446,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

