Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Declines By 28.1%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

