Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Increases By 68.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 183.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,765,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 1,143,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,227,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after buying an additional 263,901 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,842,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 139,247 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $637,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

