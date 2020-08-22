Short Interest in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Grows By 66.0%

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 686,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $29.28 on Friday. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $942,638.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $332,431.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,909.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,934 shares of company stock worth $2,717,320. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the first quarter worth about $689,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,177,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 947,168 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

