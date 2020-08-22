Short Interest in Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Expands By 65.8%

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,243,200 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the July 15th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Alsea SAB de CV has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.74.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alsea SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

