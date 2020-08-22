Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Increases By 42.9%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Air T has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

