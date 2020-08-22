Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($3.02) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206.30 ($2.70).

Shares of LON:MRW opened at GBX 196.55 ($2.57) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 21,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,692.40 ($51,892.27).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

