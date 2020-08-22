Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Virgin Money UK to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 151.89 ($1.99).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK stock opened at GBX 88.46 ($1.16) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.