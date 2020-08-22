Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $43,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,021.12 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,107.92. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,673.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,731.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,004.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $701.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $957.67.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

