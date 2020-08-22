Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €192.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €153.14 ($180.17).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €155.80 ($183.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of €131.99 and a 200 day moving average of €83.72. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €28.30 ($33.29) and a 1 year high of €147.20 ($173.18).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

