Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ship Finance International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.87 on Friday. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.86 million. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 6.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ship Finance International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

