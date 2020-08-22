Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Severn Bancorp stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,892 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,115 shares during the period. Severn Bancorp accounts for about 3.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 5.47% of Severn Bancorp worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $6.16 on Friday. Severn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

