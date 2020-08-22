Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 693,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,628,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 147.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $1,598,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

