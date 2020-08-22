Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.61

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.61 and traded as high as $24.70. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 44,897 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.10.

In other news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.16, for a total transaction of C$271,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,709,617.40. Also, Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.80, for a total transaction of C$302,794.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,823,842.41. Insiders sold 99,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,932 over the last ninety days.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

