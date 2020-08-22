Scotiabank Raises Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $45.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.