Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCRYY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Scor had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.