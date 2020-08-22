Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Joel Lebowitz Sells 117,051 Shares of Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Joel Lebowitz sold 117,051 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $7,932,546.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,546.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. Schrodinger Inc has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schrodinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

