Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.64 ($119.58).

SU opened at €103.05 ($121.24) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.18. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

