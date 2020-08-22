Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHA. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.53 ($8.86).

SHA stock opened at €5.45 ($6.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.49 and its 200-day moving average is €6.82. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

