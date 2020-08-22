Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline."

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HSBC lowered Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NYSE SSL opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 3.53. Sasol has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 755.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 49.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 71.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

