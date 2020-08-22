Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after buying an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 58.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,487,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,018,000 after acquiring an additional 549,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after acquiring an additional 493,628 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

